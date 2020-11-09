Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Illinois Tool Works worth $83,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $209.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $210.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

