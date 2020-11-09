Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 605,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Corning were worth $65,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,444,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,103,000 after acquiring an additional 461,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.55, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,404. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

