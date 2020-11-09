Raymond James & Associates Purchases 15,370 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $80,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $105,850,000 after purchasing an additional 125,452 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 137,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.85.

NYSE:SYK opened at $226.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.