Raymond James & Associates Purchases 250,147 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,694,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $86,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69.

