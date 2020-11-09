Raymond James & Associates Purchases 36,273 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,273 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $68,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after buying an additional 39,943 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 814.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 113,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,767 shares of company stock valued at $21,261,299 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

