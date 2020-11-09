Raymond James & Associates Purchases 92,443 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Intuit worth $74,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

INTU stock opened at $360.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

