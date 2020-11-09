Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 66,195 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of The Williams Companies worth $63,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 119,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,429,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118,775 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 166.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

