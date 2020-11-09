Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,618 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $71,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $268,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $8,626,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 168.6% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Fiserv stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $100.66. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

