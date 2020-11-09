Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $109,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.81 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

