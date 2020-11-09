Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,799 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.82% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $112,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 112,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $121.42 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

