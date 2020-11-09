Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,001 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $70,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

CM stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.94%.

