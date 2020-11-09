Raymond James & Associates Sells 32,282 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,282 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of National Grid worth $73,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Grid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 4,432.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309,073 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 304,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 134,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

