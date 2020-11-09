Raymond James & Associates Sells 41,652 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,652 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $105,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,527 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,587,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,759,000 after acquiring an additional 977,263 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

LLY opened at $141.80 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

