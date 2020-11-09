Raymond James & Associates Sells 47,474 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,474 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Southern worth $109,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.96 on Monday. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

