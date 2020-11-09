Raymond James & Associates Sells 605,898 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 605,898 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Corning worth $65,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Corning by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 47.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 11.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,444,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,103,000 after purchasing an additional 461,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,404 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

