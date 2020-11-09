Raymond James & Associates Sells 75,594 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of DocuSign worth $65,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $216.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.64 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.71.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

