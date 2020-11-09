Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,259 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $66,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $741.02 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $740.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $692.52 and its 200-day moving average is $626.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

