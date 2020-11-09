Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,438 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.66% of Watsco worth $59,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Watsco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSO opened at $242.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.62 and its 200 day moving average is $205.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

