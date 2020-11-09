Raymond James & Associates Sells 88,211 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,211 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of The Progressive worth $61,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after acquiring an additional 553,807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 45.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,772,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,013,000 after acquiring an additional 552,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 140.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 521,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

