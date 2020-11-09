Raymond James & Associates Sells 95,839 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $69,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

