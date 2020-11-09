Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 896 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $39,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 27.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in ServiceNow by 488.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 108.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $31.03 on Monday, hitting $504.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $537.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.57 and a 200-day moving average of $429.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $512.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.77.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.36, for a total value of $329,458.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,935 shares of company stock valued at $46,557,238. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.