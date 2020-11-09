Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of IQVIA worth $49,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 167,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 184,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,498,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $178.42 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 188.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

