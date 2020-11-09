Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $51,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $299.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.