Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.03% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $65,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,048,000 after purchasing an additional 138,715 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 336,289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 146,176 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,332,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 873,034 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $59.88 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03.

