Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $47,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $163,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $588,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

