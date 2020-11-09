Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $91,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 733.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2,431.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 567,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.