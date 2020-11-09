Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 23,883 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $55,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $247.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.67 and its 200 day moving average is $200.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,435.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,314 shares of company stock worth $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

