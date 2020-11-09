Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 36,214 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 25,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $244.00 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $247.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.54. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

