Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 36,457 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Target worth $51,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Target stock opened at $163.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.75. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

