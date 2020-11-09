Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 380,267 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,267 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $45,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,744,000 after purchasing an additional 513,952 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 543,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 52,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,578 shares of company stock worth $35,633,666. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

