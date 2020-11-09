Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384,271 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.36% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $64,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,271,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,381,000 after buying an additional 189,493 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,011,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,677,000 after buying an additional 545,484 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,812,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,488,000 after buying an additional 103,178 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,188,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 227,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,075,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $26.66 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

