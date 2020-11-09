Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $44,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $123.34 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

