Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.33% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $62,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,143,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,305,000 after buying an additional 163,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 142,355 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 341.9% during the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 530,360 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81.

