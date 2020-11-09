Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $59,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $247,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $189.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $190.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

