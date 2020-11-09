Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $52,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $721,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

