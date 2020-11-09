Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $54,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after buying an additional 540,617 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

