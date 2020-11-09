Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $63,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $183.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

