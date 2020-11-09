Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $47.39 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $47,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 374.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,372,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,083.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $128.67 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $131.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

