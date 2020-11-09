Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $51.17 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,305 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $51,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $227.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.88. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.85.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

