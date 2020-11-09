Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $51.26 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Target worth $51,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 23,876 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 439,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Target by 35.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 186,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 48,946 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Target by 12.6% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,628 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $163.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.75. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $167.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

