Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $52.22 Million Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,315 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 8.20% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $52,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFO stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.