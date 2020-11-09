Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $53.57 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $53,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Shopify by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,027.07.

SHOP opened at $989.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,713.09, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.35. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.