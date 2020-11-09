Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $53.89 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $53,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 81,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $144.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

