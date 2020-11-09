Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $53.97 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $53,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.