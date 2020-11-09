Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $54.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,690,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after buying an additional 246,979 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 450,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,517,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,750,000 after buying an additional 29,068 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $235.72 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.89.

