Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $57.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 828,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

Shares of LOW opened at $169.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

