Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $59.90 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $59,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $189.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $190.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

