Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $62.91 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,316 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $62,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392,685 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 62,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

