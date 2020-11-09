Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $68.69 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 197,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $68,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $124.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

