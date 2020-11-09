Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $52,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

